More construction and more buildings coming to SWFL

FORT MYERS
In the latest Gulfshore Business review, you see a lot of crews hard at work constructing new buildings across Southwest Florida.
A lot of lots are being cleared and planned for development across SWFL.
One of them near I-75 and State Road 82 is slated to become 500,000-square-feet of warehouse space.
It’s being developed by Alessio Holdings, Incorporated, buying 159 acres for $10M.
