More construction and more buildings coming to SWFL

In the latest Gulfshore Business review, you see a lot of crews hard at work constructing new buildings across Southwest Florida.

A lot of lots are being cleared and planned for development across SWFL.

One of them near I-75 and State Road 82 is slated to become 500,000-square-feet of warehouse space.

It’s being developed by Alessio Holdings, Incorporated, buying 159 acres for $10M.

