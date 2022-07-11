Math textbook backlash for social-emotional learning

A math textbook using social-emotional learning from Kindergarten through fifth grade is getting pushback in Collier County.

School staff said the only emotions the ‘McGraw Hill’ books ask kids to discuss have to do with the lessons. Also, the books contain no errors or biases.

H Michael Mogil is a math tutor, and he said the books are no good and overrepresent girls and kids of color. “If you want to turn kids off to math and you don’t want them to succeed in math in high school then buy these books right now,” Mogil said.

Another objector, Sandra Doyle had another point. “These books still contain SEL and need to be rejected outright or undergo major corrections,” Doyle said.

While Gayle Repetto, another objector gave her thoughts. “Math doesn’t have anything to do with respect for others, community culture, how we can work together,” Repetto said.

Sammi Treglown has two K through fifth-grade kids and has no problem with her kids talking about emotions in math. “Typically, there are, you know, prompts or things that bring out something emotional,” Treglown said. “Whether it’s like whatever topic they’re talking about, or just in general, you know, math’s not my favorite but maybe it would evoke a different emotion for some kids.”

A mom who preferred to remain anonymous said, “One of the objections was ‘what help do you want to do your work?’,” she said. “I personally want K through 5th graders to be able to ask and have their teachers better understand how to help them and learn so I really appreciate that these things are in our math books.”