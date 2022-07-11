Lehigh Acres man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child molestation

A Lehigh Acres man was sentenced on Monday for the molestaion of a child as young as 4 years old.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Lloyd Earl Foster, 57, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Foster also received 20 years of sex offender probation for sex crimes against children. Lloyd was adjudicated guilty on multiple counts including lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, and lewd or lascivious conduct.

Florida Department of Children and Families, CPI Jessica Peterson informed LCSO of an anonymous call revealing past sexual battery.

The victim said the battery happened multiple times, according to Foster’s booking report, adding the abuse first happened at the age of 4, again six years later, and most recently this past year.