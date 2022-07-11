Lee County schools holding virtual career event Tuesday

Learn more about job opportunities with Lee County schools at the Virtual Connection event Tuesday afternoon.

Candidates will have the chance to meet virtually with district representatives, learn about available career paths and understand the process of becoming certified in Florida.

High-demand teaching positions are available in English, elementary education, science and math. Non-instructional positions include paraprofessionals, school couselors and other support staff.

The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Registration ends Monday.