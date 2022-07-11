Law enforcement says beware of text message t-shirts solicitations

Published: July 11, 2022 4:31 PM EDT
Local law enforcement wants you to know a text message going out to Southwest Floridians is not from them.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, many people in the county are receiving text messages with a link selling t-shirts with the LCSO logo.

The sheriff’s office said the messages are not from them, adding that they would never solicit for you to but merchandise.

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will never call, text or email you in an effort to solicit money or to encourage you to purchase items,” LCSO said in a special media post.

The Fort Myers Police Department has also sent out warnings that similar messages are not from them.

They encourage the public to submit a report through our Community Online Portal System (C.O.P.S.) located on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office website if you receive the messages.

