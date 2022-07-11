FWC helps locate 2 cyclists lost in Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped locate two cyclists who got lost in the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area on Friday.

FWC said the two cyclists were lost within the more than 80,000 acres that make up the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area.

FWC’s aviation unit was able to locate the cyclists who were out of water. FWC said the two appeared to be showing signs of heat exhaustion.

Water was given to the cyclists by FWC who said the two people declined medical care.

FWC said they were able to assist the lost cyclists before a storm arrived in the area.