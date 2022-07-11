Electric bills pricing surge in Southwest Florida

Power companies said international reasons are why electric bills are increasing by 17% and 27% in parts of Southwest Florida.

Carole Marble’s utility bill increased by $40 since last year. “Oh my God, what’s going on here? I’m over 200 dollars,” Marble said. “I live here alone. I turned my Pool Heater off. Because I was. It was out of control.” She said FPL is abusing its power.

According to FPL and other power providers like Lee County Electric Cooperative, they don’t have the power to change the price of the power.

Karen Ryan is the Director of Public Relations at LCEC. “When fuel prices are high,” Ryan said. “The price to generate power is higher and so that cost is passed out to us and we pass it onto the customers.”

“They’re using everything as an excuse,” Marble said. In June 2021, Marble paid $173 for her monthly utilities. While that’s expensive, this year it’s up almost $40. So Marble is trying to cut down usage.

While unhappy with the situation, Marble is doing all the right things. Turn your AC to above 78 if you’re not using it during the day. Turn the lights off in our home and close the blinds during the day.

But unless she can start lowering the price of oil worldwide, there’s not much she can do. “It’s ridiculous,” Marble said. “It’s highway robbery is what it is.”