Coral Oaks Golf Course employee shot at; Cape Coral police investigating

Cape Coral police are investigating an incident where someone shot a gun at an employee at the Coral Oaks Golf Course on Sunday.

The victim told police he arrived at work after 4 a.m. and came out of the garage on a lawnmower when he noticed a vehicle by hole 18, according to Officer Brandon Sancho, a Cape Coral police public information officer.

The employee said he the driver of the vehicle fired two shots toward him and then began driving north towards the exit/entrance of the golf course, at 1800 Northwest 28th Ave.

The employee said as he was following the vehicle he realized that a man was running near him trying to catch up to the suspect’s vehicle.

The employee said the man entered the vehicle and before the vehicle could flee, the driver shot at him twice, then fled north on NW 28th Avenue.

No one was injured and there have been no arrests.

Sancho said the incident remains under investigation.