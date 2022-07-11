Arrest made in Alva homicide

Published: July 11, 2022 5:53 PM EDT
Kodie Richardson (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
ALVA

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for his involvement in a homicide in Alva on Sunday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Kodie Richardson drove to a home off Palm Beach Boulevard and got into a fight with the resident of the home.

The fight led to Richardson stealing a gun from the home and shooting at them. They shot back and killed a woman in Richardson’s car, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Richardson took the body to a friend’s house on Packinghouse Road and someone at the home called 911.

Richardson faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office confirmed they were working a death investigation, but did not release any details.

