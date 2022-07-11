After morning showers, Monday brings scattered afternoon storms

Most of Southwest Florida will reach highs in the 90s with rain chances throughout the day.

Isolated showers and storms will primarily persist near our coastal communities throughout the morning.

These isolated rain chances will become scattered after lunchtime. While some of these storms will have lightning and gusty winds, most of them should remain below severe criteria.

Boaters will encounter moderate chop within our bays. Evening and morning thunderstorms may also become a concern for boaters.

High temperatures will likely remain above average through the weekend.

There is only one area of disturbed weather that The Weather Authority is currently tracking in the tropics. This disturbance will be entering the Gulf of Mexico, where it will have a low chance of becoming a named storm by the end of this week. This does not currently appear to pose and threat to Southwest Florida and would likely remain fairly weak if it forms.