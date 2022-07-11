2 men accused of shopping spree using stolen credit cards in Lee County

Deputies are looking for two men accused of going on a Lee County shopping spree using stolen credit cards in June.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two men seen in a still from security camera footage are suspected of stealing credit cards from a car parked at Barefoot Beach on June 24. Within one hour, they racked up eight transactions totaling more than $5,000 at Miromar Outlets in Estero and a Best Buy.

If you can help identify either suspect, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online or on the P3 Tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.