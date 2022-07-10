Standoff ends in Collier County neighborhood ends in hospitalization of man

COLLIER COUNTY
A man is in custody after a standoff with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began at 9:33 p.m. on Saturday after deputies received a 911 call about someone shooting outside their window from a home on Wildflower Circle in Collier County.
SWAT was called to the scene and after nine hours the person was apprehended with the help of K-9 units.
The man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it’s an active investigation.
