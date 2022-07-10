Standoff ends in Collier County neighborhood ends in hospitalization of man

A man is in custody after a standoff with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began at 9:33 p.m. on Saturday after deputies received a 911 call about someone shooting outside their window from a home on Wildflower Circle in Collier County.

SWAT was called to the scene and after nine hours the person was apprehended with the help of K-9 units.

The man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it’s an active investigation.