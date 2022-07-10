Starting Monday, children will have the opportunity to get free swimming lessons in Cape Coral.

It’s happening at the Yacht Club community pool.

The swimming lessons are for underserved kids ages three to five.

Parents can sign their kids up by filling out an application online.

Each child will receive eight 30-minute swim lessons and their parents will get CPR training.

Applications will be approved based on household size and total annual income.

With Florida having so much water and it being summer swim season, the aquatics coordinator with the Yacht Club pool said this is a life-saving skill so the sooner children learn how to swim, the better.

“There’s plenty of canals around plenty of water. We’re in Florida, the wet, the fishing, capital, the world, something like that. So it’s important to know how to swim and let alone the joy the swimming is,” said Max Federobich, aquatics coordinator at the Yacht Club pool.

The swim lessons will be held from 9:30 to 10 at 5819 Driftwood Pkwy, in Cape Coral.

Find more information here.