Chance of storms for Sunday

The Weather Authority expects summerlike weather for your Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds with scattered storms, and highs topping out in the 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, there aren’t too many changes to the forecast with highs in the 90s with a daily chance of storms.

TROPICAL UPDATE: A stalled front over the Gulf needs to be watched for tropical trouble this week.

The NHC is highlighting this area with a LOW 20% chance of a depression or tropical storm forming. The GFS, EURO & its ensembles are starting to sniff something out. Everyone from Texas to the Florida Panhandle needs to monitor this disturbance. Next name is Danielle.

This is nothing unusual. Anytime a front stalls over the Gulf during hurricane season, we have to watch it. Conditions overall look favorable with water temperatures around 90 degrees, though a little shear & dry air could be a marginal hindrance.