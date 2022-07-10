LSCO investigating a death near Palm Beach Blvd

ALVA
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is working death investigation on Palm Beach Blvd in Alva.
An LSCO mobile command center unit was at the crime scene and they are blocking off entrances to two homes with crime scene tape.
The Sheriff’s Office has not said who died or whether it’s suspicious.
This is a developing story.
