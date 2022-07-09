Two men accused of Cape Coral casino arcade robbery face judge during first appearance

The two men accused of robbing a casino arcade in Cape Coral on Thursday appeared before a judge on Saturday morning.

Jwyanza Chito, 34, who is accused of two armed robberies will be held on a $160,000 bond.

Meanwhile, Lenny Myers, 45, will be held on a $100,000 bond.

Both Chito and Myers are accused of the Cape Coral robbery at the White Sands Arcade on Del Prado Boulevard S. Police say the two were also seen on surveillance video at a separate casino arcade in Cape Coral, but a robbery was thwarted when a patron warned an employee at the Coral Palace Arcade.

At least three arcades were robbed on Thursday across Lee County.

In North Fort Myers, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Chito is accused of robbing the Lucky Turtle Arcade. The crime occurred a few hours after the Cape Coral incident. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it was working to connect any other suspects to the North Fort Myers robbery.

A third casino arcade also faced a heist in Fort Myers. However, Fort Myers police have not announced any charges in that case.

During the first appearance on Saturday, prosecutors said Chito is on vacation in Lee County from Pennsylvania, where he has a pending robbery case. The prosecutor said the district attorney in Pennsylvania said Chito was released on his own recognizance for the case, but that they would be revoking his release.

Chito spoke out during his first appearance hearing and asked the judge to lower his bond because he could not afford it. Chito said he worked as a truck driver and had to get back to work.

Myers, prosecutors said, is also from Pennsylvania but has been a resident of Lee County for four years.

He asked the judge to be lenient because he hasn’t been in trouble for a long time.

“Again, I haven’t been in trouble 10 years,” Myers said.

Lee County Judge Archie B. Hayward said he was concerned for the community and the nature of the charge.

“I made my decision in regards to that,” Hayward said.

The two will next be in court on Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m.