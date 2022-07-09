Scattered storms expected Saturday afternoon

FORT MYERS
The Weather Authority expects summerlike weather for your Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds with scattered storms in the afternoon, and highs topping out in the 90s.
Looking ahead to next week, there aren’t too many changes to the forecast with highs in the 90s with a daily chance of storms.
In the tropics, all is quiet with no development expected over the next five days.
