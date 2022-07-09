Lee County GOP chairman under investigation for battery

The chairman of the Republican party in Lee County is under investigation for alleged battery.

Jonathan Martin, who is also running to replace State Sen. Ray Rodrigues for Florida state district 33, is under a summons request for alleged battery, according to an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Martin, who is also a member of the Florida Bar, has not been arrested and no details have been released about the battery investigation.

WINK News has asked the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for details on the alleged battery.

On Wednesday, DeSantis signed an executive order after State Attorney Amira Fox requested that the case be reassigned to another judicial circuit because Martin’s wife works in her office.

DeSantis previously endorsed Martin for the state senate seat on June 15.

“Jonathan Martin is a conservative fighter for Southwest Florida. I am pleased to support him for Senate District 33. He will be a strong ally for our agenda,” the governor wrote on Twitter.

I want to thank Senator Rodrigues (@isayray) for his service to Florida. I wish him well in his future endeavors. Jonathan Martin is a conservative fighter for Southwest Florida. I am pleased to support him for Senate District 33. He will be a strong ally for our agenda. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) June 15, 2022

Martin is a personal injury lawyer with Parvey & Cavenago, but early on in his career, he was also an assistant state attorney, according to his bio page on the law firm’s website.

The Desantis executive order assigned the case to Ed Brodsky, the state attorney for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit, which covers Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties.

This is a developing story.