Lee County deputy saves infants life

A Lee County Deputy Michelle Wilson responded to Fuchsia Road in Fort Myers after learning a 3-month-old infant was not breathing.

Deputy Wilson arrived and found the infant named Wylder, turning blue, not breathing, and without a pulse.

Immediately taking control of the situation, Deputy Wilson began chest compressions until a pulse was established.

EMS arrived and transported Wylder to Golisano Children’s Hospital and was admitted into the NICU.

Wylder is now home and recovering.

Without Deputy Wilson’s heroic actions, Wylder may not have survived the medical event.