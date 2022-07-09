Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres, search on for vehicle

Troopers are searching for a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 49-year-old Lehigh Acres man on Saturday morning.

The man was bicycling east on Arthur Avenue near Kansas Road, along the edge of the road, when a sedan hit the man from behind, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The sedan fled east on Arthur Avenue and turned on Maryland.

The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle is described as a newer model red sedan, with front damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.