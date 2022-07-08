SWFL seeing an increase in people bringing guns to the airport

The number of firearms confiscated at airports nationwide is on the rise. In Southwest Florida, TSA has confiscated 19 firearms so far this year.

The number of guns confiscated at Southwest Florida International airport this year is a lot for this area but is still less than elsewhere in the state.

In Orlando, the airport that handles the most passengers in Florida, TSA has stopped 78 guns at security this year. Fort Lauderdale had 75, Tampa 56, and Miami 47.

While RSW numbers don’t compare to that, the number of guns seized there is not something security agents will ignore.

Millions of Americans get on a plane every day. Most bring a book or headphones to pass the time and maybe a neck pillow for comfort.

Too many people bring a gun.

At RSW, the current record of guns confiscated in a single year is 39 set in 2021.

“That broke our record of 2017. We had 28 firearms at the time detected. Almost all the other years are in the teens or the low 20s,” said Robert McLaughlin, federal security director at RSW and PGD.

McLaughlin said his agents have already found 19 guns this year, and that makes sense because coming out of the pandemic, airline traffic is way up.

“When you have more passengers, you have more opportunities for those that you know, quote, unquote, forget,” said McLaughlin.

Nationally, the TSA is on pace to seize a record number of guns at airports.

Mclaughlin has a second theory as to why. He believes there are more inexperienced gun owners out there. “And they’re not familiar, they don’t respect them as much,” said McLaughlin.

The number one excuse McLaughlin hears, ‘I didn’t know I had the gun with me’ or ‘my husband, wife, anyone else besides them packed their bag.’

That doesn’t sit well with flyers WINK News spoke with.

“How are people that ignorant of the law?” asked Linda Snyder.

“At this point, with travel, people should be fully aware of the rules and regulations,” said Henry Stodghill.

“I’m 61 years old and these people should know. I mean whether they are 25 or 85. I would know. I don’t have a gun but I would know that,” Steve Stork said.

Nationwide, the TSA says it confiscated 17 guns every day.

People who get caught face a fine of nearly $14,000.