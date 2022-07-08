Suspect crashes vehicle, is caught by K-9 in Collier County Friday morning

A suspect was arrested after fleeing deputies down Immokalee Road, crashing at an intersection and being caught by a K-9 unit early Friday morning in Collier County.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s office, a deputy saw a suspicious vehicle near Immokalee Road and Dancing Wind Lane at around 2:40 a.m. When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, it fled east on Immokalee Road.

Deputies employed stop sticks and the vehicle crashed at Randall Boulevard and DeSoto Boulevard. The driver ran away but was located by a K-9 unit. EMS was later called for a dog bite. The suspect was then transported to the Naples Jail Center.

CCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.