Southwest Florida native opens Belle Theatre in Cape Coral

A 28-year-old Cape Coral native just opened the Belle Theatre in the heart of his hometown.

Tyler Young opened the Belle Theatre in May and named it after his nana Belle Mira.

Cape Coral is the largest city in Southwest Florida yet only has one live performing arts venue.

Until now.

Young is inspiring others to enjoy the arts. Like Evangelina Nudi, at just 10 years old she’s found a passion.

Nudi said she was to be an actor, dancer, or singer.

“My mom enrolled me in summer camp at Cultural Park just down the road when I was 7 so I did that from 7 to 14,” Young said.

Little Evangelina has no idea she’s rehearsing inside one of Tyler Young’s dreams right now.

“With a city our size, there is no reason why two theatres can’t exist in this ecosystem and succeed,” Young said.

Young’s nana passed away in 2017 and she was always a big theatre supporter.

“She was always at every show I did whether I was backstage, on stage, or directing, didn’t matter, she was there,” Young said.

From summer drama camps like Willie Wonka for the kids to full performances in the fall.

Young hopes the Belle Theatre becomes a place of inclusion in his hometown.

“I say oh we are so strange but we are all strange in our own way and that is part of our purpose statement. I want this to be a place for everyone.” Young said.

Evangelina said the camp has been kind of like school but like better because I get to do my favorite thing.

Now kids like Evangelina can shape their own dreams.

“I just feels good when I do it and it like is really fun and it’s like not hard it’s like easy,” Evangelina said.

And in the case of the Belle Theatre, dreams really do come true.

The Belle Theatre is in the middle of summer camps for kids.

For more information on the programs available, visit The Belle Theatre.