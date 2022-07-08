Sanibel Captiva Community Bank accepting school supply donations

LEE COUNTY
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank is accepting school supply donations at all eight of its Lee County branches in partnership with the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools and Children’s Advocacy Center.
Through Aug. 1, school supplies and backpacks will be collected to support Lee County educators and local children facing hardships as they prepare to go back to school.
Items may be donated at the following Sanibel Captiva Community Bank branches:
- McGregor Branch, 15975 McGregor Blvd., Iona – 239-210-7100
- Winkler Branch, 7040 Winkler Road, Cypress Lake – 239-274-7400
- College Branch, 7500 College Parkway, Villas – 239-274-6200
- Bridge Branch, 9311 College Parkway, Cypress Lake – 239-274-6250
- Downtown Branch, 1533 Hendry St., Fort Myers – 239-274-6205
- Gateway Branch, 11691 Gateway Blvd., Gateway – 239-274-6210
- Main Office, 2406 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel – 239-472-6100
- Periwinkle Branch, 1037 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel – 239-472-6150
