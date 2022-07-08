NCH hosting job fair in Naples on Saturday

For those on the hunt for a job, there are many open positions available right now with NCH, which is offering on-the-spot interviews at a job fair Saturday.

You can come in person and meet hiring managers for interviews at the NCH health care job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Telford Auditorium at NCH Baker Downtown Hospital, located at 350 7th St. N. in Naples. NCH says benefits include medical insurance, tuition reimbursement and sign-on bonuses.

If you want to attend, you will need to register beforehand.