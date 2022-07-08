Naples Pride preparing for years-delayed celebration

Preparations have begun for the Naples Pride festival that has been prevented from happening up until this weekend due to the pandemic and a strong storm system.

Naples Pride says the festival is its number one fundraiser and is how the group helps the community throughout the year.

The Naples Pride Festival will be held on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cambier Park in Naples.