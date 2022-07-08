June crash claims life of Miami woman in Collier County

A 68-year-old Miami woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed last month in Collier County has died.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV, driven by a 33-year-old Miami woman, was traveling east on Oil Well Road, when it approached a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 29.

The vehicle traveled into the path of a sedan driven by a 22-year-old Lehigh Acres man. The Lehigh Acres man suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries. The woman who later died was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 34-year-old Miami man suffered minor injuries. A 13-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were unharmed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

