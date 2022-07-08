Immokalee Foundation hosts Fourth Annual What’s Your Pitch for student innovators

An opportunity for Southwest Florida students to pitch their business ideas.

The Immokalee Foundation hosted it’s Fourth Annual What’s Your Pitch, a showcase of student innovators.

The students have been working on their ideas for four weeks during a hands-on summer camp at FGCU.

This summer camp promises to teach kids essential skills they’ll need when they enter the workforce.

“The biggest impact the students take away from these four weeks is personal development and professional development,” said Araceli Moreno, business pathway coordinator with the Immokalee Foundation.

Moreno said the students gave up about 80 hours of their summer because they’re interested in business management and entrepreneurship. They identified a problem and they worked on an innovative solution.

“They come to the program very timid and I see their growth,” Moreno said.

The program provides them with real-world experience, expanding their knowledge, critical thinking skills, decision making and communication. On Friday, 17 Immokalee Foundation high school students, ages ranging from 14 to 16, presented their ideas to the judges.

“It’s fun but you also learn at the same time,” said Immokalee High School student Daisy Hernandez.

Lionisa Calmo said it was a lot of work and dedication.

“I think it was a good opportunity for me to get out of my comfort zone,” said Allison Santiago Trego.

Aside from monetary prizes, students will take the skills they learned and use them in the future.

To learn more about the program, visit the Immokalee Foundation.