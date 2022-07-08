Four kids donate over $2,000 to Golden PAWS Assistance Dogs

Four kids donated money to Golden PAWS Assistance Dogs to help veterans and children with disabilities.

They went the extra mile to help their community because they believe in the organization’s mission.

A 9-year-old gave $2,000 and three brothers donated more than $300.

WINK News asked the kids, how did they get the money to do this?

Helping those in need doesn’t come with an age.

Brantley Garcia, a 9-year-old Philanthropist said all he wanted to do for his birthday was raise money for Golden PAWS assistance dogs.

Brantley made dog treats with his grandma and then went out to sell them.

“I went to a gas station to watch them and set up a table and asked if somebody if people wanted to help disabled veterans. And then I went to a bowling alley and set up a table there to sell dog treats,” Brantley said.

Golden Paws’ mission is to train service dogs for veterans a cause Brantley relates to.

Brantley said his papa was in the war.

Tonia Fisher, Brantley’s grandmother said, “being that we’re part of the combat veterans motorcycle association, he gets to have contact with a lot of veterans. And so he sees, you know, people who are disabled people who have PTSD, and he has a heart for those people.”

These three brothers also share that big heart.

Starting their own business called Brother’s Unleashed, where they make dog leashes with yacht rope and give 10% of their gross proceeds to nonprofits.

Nico Sanchez, a 7-year-old Entrepreneur and Philanthropist said, “we chose going towards because we want to help veterans, these dogs are kind of comfort animals. So then the veterans could come there and then like get some comfort?”

Hector Sanchez, Brother’s Unleashed dad said they have a lot of veterans in their family.

“And then being able to learn what the dogs go through so that they can provide the support and the assistance in company to the veterans. It was amazing,” Sanchez said.

And when the young philanthropists donated their checks to Golden PAWS, they got a grand tour of the new facility.

Marc Sanchez, an 11-year-old Entrepreneur and Philanthropist said, “they gotta show us what, what our money was helping for.”

Brantley said he got to present the check and when he did he got to train a puppy for Golden PAWS.

The young philanthropists said they are going to continue raising money for local non-profits.

For Brantley’s 10th birthday he wants to raise money for homeless veterans and the Sanchez brothers are going to donate to the Wolf Sanctuary.