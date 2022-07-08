Friday makes for hot, stormy end to the workweek

High temperatures reach the 90s Friday afternoon under increasing cloud cover.

Southwest Florida’s humidity will make “feels like” temperatures climb into the triple digits during peak heating.

After lunchtime, expect isolated storms to form. These will become scattered in the evening, with a few storms bringing gusty winds and isolated flooding.

Boaters will experience light chop and one to two-foot wave heights. Storms may pose a threat to boating plans in the afternoon/evening.

The Weather Authority does not forecast any named storms to form in the Atlantic over the next five days.