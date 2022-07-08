Donaciones de alimentos con Harry Chapin del 11 al 16 de julio

Writer:Ruddy Guerrero
Published: July 8, 2022 7:43 AM EDT
Updated: July 7, 2022 2:58 PM EDT
Donaciones de alimentos, Harry Chapin
Suroeste de Florida

Entrega de alimentos para familias necesitadas del Suroeste de Florida.

LUNES 11 DE JULIO
Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135, US

Stars Complex, Fort Myers (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2980 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916

MARTES 12 DE JULIO
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936, USA

MIÉRCOLES 13 DE JULIO
785 Forrey Drive, LaBelle
10:00 am – 11:30 am
785 Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL 33935, USA

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116, USA

JUEVES 14 DE JULIO
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917, USA

Human Services of Charlotte County (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
21500 Gibralter Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33952, USA

VIERNES 15 DE JULIO
Boys and Girls Club, Naples (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA

Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA

SÁBADO 16 DE JULIO
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA

Puende ver las entregas de alimentos de St. Matthew’s House

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media