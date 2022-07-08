Donaciones de alimentos con Harry Chapin del 11 al 16 de julio

Entrega de alimentos para familias necesitadas del Suroeste de Florida.

LUNES 11 DE JULIO

Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs (Farmer’s Market Style)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135, US

Stars Complex, Fort Myers (Farmer’s Market Style)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

2980 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916

MARTES 12 DE JULIO

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee

10:00 am – 11:30 am

1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

10:00 am – 11:30 am

20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936, USA

MIÉRCOLES 13 DE JULIO

785 Forrey Drive, LaBelle

10:00 am – 11:30 am

785 Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL 33935, USA

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

10:00 am – 11:30 am

Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116, USA

JUEVES 14 DE JULIO

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers

10:00 am – 11:30 am

7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917, USA

Human Services of Charlotte County (Farmer’s Market Style)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

21500 Gibralter Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33952, USA

VIERNES 15 DE JULIO

Boys and Girls Club, Naples (Farmer’s Market Style)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA

Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)

10:00 am – 11:30 am

2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA

SÁBADO 16 DE JULIO

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres

10:00 am – 11:30 am

Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA

Puende ver las entregas de alimentos de St. Matthew’s House