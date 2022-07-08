Deadly crash near Southwest Florida International Airport

LEE COUNTY
A deadly crash has taken place on Terminal Access Road near Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers are at the scene, which remains under investigation. The number of people killed in the crash is not yet known.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.