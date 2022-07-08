Crash on Alligator Alley overturns tractor-trailer, leaves injuries

COLLIER COUNTY
A crash on Alligator Alley overturned a tractor-trailer and resulted in injuries Friday morning.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the northbound lanes (heading west) at Mile Marker 77 are temporarily closed due to the crash. it is not yet known who was injured or how severely.
Emergency crews are at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
