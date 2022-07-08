Crash by Yankee Beach in North Fort Myers blocks Caloosahatchee Bridge

NORTH FORT MYERS
A crash on southbound Cleveland Avenue by Yankee Beach in North Fort Myers shut down the Caloosahatchee Bridge on Friday morning.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a wrecker is at the scene to clear the roadway.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
