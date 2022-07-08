Collier County nonprofit buying housing for homeless veterans

A nonprofit organization in Southwest Florida says it is on the verge of ending homelessness among veterans in the area.

The nonprofit Wounded Warriors of Collier County is set to purchase a 10-unit apartment complex in East Naples.

The complex comes with a hefty price tag and is the largest project for the organization.

Like just nearly every other apartment building located in East Naples or all of Collier County, there are no vacancies in the apartment complex that the Wounded Warriors of Collier County is purchasing units in.

Effective Friday, 10 units are for veterans only. It’s all part of what the president of Wounded Warriors of Collier County, Dale Mullin, said is part of an initiative called “Warrior Homes.”

“We set on a mission about three years ago to provide housing for homeless veterans here in Collier County,” said Mullin.

Three years later, the organization has purchased three homes which they call alpha, bravo and charlie. Those homes serve about 13 homeless veterans. This apartment building will now be known as the delta project.

“With that 20 beds and the other three houses, we will have a total of 33 beds,” said Mullin.

In fact, Mullin said the apartment building will get them much closer to eliminating homelessness among veterans in Collier County. Their goal is to achieve “Function Zero.”

“It really means that anybody who wants a home, there’s a home available, and there’s space available a bed available for that because all homeless people don’t want to be housed,” said Mullin.

Mullin said the 10 units in the apartment building are spoken for. He said the veterans living there will transition into permanent housing over time.

“We’re not going to evict anybody important is not that’s not going to happen,” Mullin said.

WINK News spoke with an Air Force veteran named Gary. He didn’t want to share his last name, but he did want to talk about how he ended up homeless.

“I wound up in the hospital for almost a month, it broke my femur bone in half and crushed my belt, my hip bone,” said Gary. “While I was in there, my roommate, we were running a condo together. I never saw him again, he took off with my truck and left all my stuff there and got evicted.”

Gary was homeless for two months, that is until St. Matthew’s House told him about the Wounded Warriors of Collier County.

“I’m very, very grateful to Wounded Warriors. I’m grateful to all the people that contributed,” said Gary,

Just last week, Gary moved into one of three homes the organization owns and where they care for 13 veterans.

“Our mission is to provide sisters, veterans and their families living here in Collier County in the area of housing, mental health and education,” said Mullin. “We want to make sure that we have a facility that if female, most veteran females that I’ve run into are single, or with children, and we want to have a place available for them if they need a place to live.”

“I think it’s special what they’re doing for veterans. And now for families also,” said Gary.

It will take a few months for the veterans living in the apartments to find homes and Wounded Warriors of Collier County says they will help them do that.