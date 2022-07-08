Cape Coral man arrested for making a mass shooting threat

Cape Coral police have arrested a man they say sent a text to someone threatening a mass shooting.

Police arrested Ira Dennis Crosser Jr., 55, at his home on Lucaya Drive just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Detectives with the Cape Coral Police Department say they received information from another law enforcement agency that Crosser Jr. had sent a text message saying he would “make Texas and Highland Park” look like “child’s play.”

Police say the person who reported the threat told them they were concerned because of Crosser Jr’s alleged violent tendencies and access to weapons.

Investigators were able to verify that Crosser Jr. sent the text message and was arrested.

Crosser Jr. is facing a charge for making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $25,000 bond.