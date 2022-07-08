2 arrested for armed robbery at Cape Coral casino arcade

Two men have been arrested and are accused of an armed robbery at a Cape Coral casino arcade.

The Cape Coral Police Department confirmed to WINK News that Jwyanza Chito and Lenny Myers are the suspects in an armed robbery at the White Sands Arcade that occurred on Thursday.

The arcade is in the 2700 block of Del Prado Boulevard S.

At least three other arcades were targeted between Wednesday and Thursday. Authorities said they believed the two men were connected to the crime spree, but so far they face charges for the incident in Cape Coral.

In North Fort Myers, the Lucky Turtle Arcade was targeted. A woman said someone held her at gunpoint and got away with money.

A short while later, a casino arcade in Fort Myers was also hit.

On Wednesday night two suspects got away with about $18,000 from a similar business in Iona.