14-year-old boy critically injured in Englewood East golf cart crash

ENGLEWOOD EAST
A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a golf cart overturned in Englewood East on Thursday night.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 14-year-old girl was driving the golf cart east on Alamo Avenue, approaching Embry Street around 6:30 p.m. The cart overturned onto its right side and stopped at the intersection of Alamo Avenue and Embry Street. The 14-year-old boy, the only passenger, was transported to a local area hospital with critical injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
