Tractor-trailer collides with power pole off McGregor Blvd in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
A tractor-trailer collided with a power pole off McGregor Bouleard in Fort Myers on Thursday morning.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the crash has brought down a power line and shut down McGregor at the Victoria Avenue intersection. Traffic is being diverted onto Illinois Avenue.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
