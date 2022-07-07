TalkingPoints: One-on-one with Congresswoman Val Demings, candidate for US Senate

With primary day less than two months away, WINK News is focusing on the race for one of Florida’s U.S. Senate seats.

Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Val Demings hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Marco Rubio, of Miami, who is running for the third time.

Demings has served in Congress since 2017. Before that she was the first woman police chief in the City of Orlando. Demings was on the shortlist to be President Joe’s running mate.

WINK News Investigative reporter Celine McArthur sat down with Demings to go beyond the TalkingPoints to find out what she said she would do for you.

