Sanibel Captiva Community Bank partners with PACE to collect dresses for event

FORT MYERS
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank will be collecting dress donations at drop-off locations to benefit PACE Center for Girls of Lee County.
The bank locations are accepting new and gently-loved dresses that will go toward resale at the Annual Love that Dress! fundraiser.
The fundraiser is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Estero.
Items can be donated at the following bank branches:
- McGregor Branch, 15975 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers – 239-210-7100
- Winkler Branch, 7040 Winkler Road, Fort Myers – 239-274-7400
- College Branch, 7500 College Parkway, Fort Myers – 239-274-6200
- Bridge Branch, 9311 College Parkway, Fort Myers – 239-274-6250
- Downtown Branch, 1533 Hendry Street, Fort Myers – 239-274-6205
- Gateway Branch, 11691 Gateway Boulevard, Fort Myers – 239-274-6210
- Main Office, 2406 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel – 239-472-6100
- Periwinkle Branch, 1037 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel – 239-472-6150
To learn more about the Love that Dress event visit its website.
