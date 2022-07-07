Sanibel Captiva Community Bank partners with PACE to collect dresses for event

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank will be collecting dress donations at drop-off locations to benefit PACE Center for Girls of Lee County.

The bank locations are accepting new and gently-loved dresses that will go toward resale at the Annual Love that Dress! fundraiser.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Estero.

Items can be donated at the following bank branches:

McGregor Branch, 15975 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers – 239-210-7100

Winkler Branch, 7040 Winkler Road, Fort Myers – 239-274-7400

College Branch, 7500 College Parkway, Fort Myers – 239-274-6200

Bridge Branch, 9311 College Parkway, Fort Myers – 239-274-6250

Downtown Branch, 1533 Hendry Street, Fort Myers – 239-274-6205

Gateway Branch, 11691 Gateway Boulevard, Fort Myers – 239-274-6210

Main Office, 2406 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel – 239-472-6100

Periwinkle Branch, 1037 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel – 239-472-6150

To learn more about the Love that Dress event visit its website.