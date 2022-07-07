Retailers offering back-to-school bargains in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS
Several retailers are already launching back-to-school sales in Southwest Florida.
Starting Thursday, Publix is offering a buy one, get one sale on certain supplies.
Walmart makes it easy to find what your child needs: Put in a given zip code and school and you can find the right school supply list.
Target uses a similar system, School List Assist.
