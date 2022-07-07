North Fort Myers man arrested after deputies find drugs, guns, stolen bike at his home

A North Fort Myers man has been arrested in a drug bust by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Austin Christ at his home on Pioneer Road in North Fort Myers on Thursday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says members of their narcotics unit made several controlled buys from Christ.

On Thursday, the LCSO narcotics unit executed a search warrant at Christ’s home and found 89 grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of meth, 70 grams of methadone, five guns, $4,000 in cash, and a stolen bike.

Christ was arrested and is facing several drug possession charges. He is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $30,000 bond.