Lehigh Acres man guilty of trafficking fentanyl

A 42-year-old Lehigh Acres man was found guilty of trafficking fentanyl and selling methamphetamine.

A jury returned a guilty verdict following a 2-day trial in Collier County for Angel Yaril Correa.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Correa sold fentanyl during a controlled purchase with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. He then sold heroin during another controlled purchase with the sheriff’s office, but the drug was examined and turned out to be fentanyl, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Both drug sales occurred in November of 2018.