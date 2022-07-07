Highs in the 90s with storms Thursday afternoon and evening

High temperatures will reach the 90s across most of the WINK News viewing area.

Expect triple-digit “feels like” temperatures during peak heating, due to Southwest Florida’s high humidity.

Scattered showers and storms will begin forming just after lunchtime. These will grow in number and strength into the evening.

Boaters will experience great conditions on the water, given you can dodge the rain.

The Weather Authority does not forecast any named storms to form in the Atlantic over the next five days.