Fort Myers detectives looking for info on vandalism at Alliance for the Arts

Detectives are looking for information about two separate incidents of vandalism at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers, most recently over the July Fourth weekend.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, an unknown suspect or suspects vandalized several murals at the Alliance for the Arts, located at 10091 McGregor Blvd., by throwing paint on them in early April.

Over the July Fourth weekend, an unknown suspect or suspects put up several political signs promoting conspiracy theories, which had to be taken down by staff.

FMPD is seeking information regarding this vandalism. There is no video of either incident, only photographs of the damaged murals and political signs. Information can be called into FMPD at (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.