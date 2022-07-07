Fort Myers detectives looking for info on vandalism at Alliance for the Arts

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: July 7, 2022 9:13 AM EDT
Updated: July 7, 2022 9:20 AM EDT
Political signs put up at the Alliance for the Arts, which has to be removed by staff. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department
FORT MYERS

Detectives are looking for information about two separate incidents of vandalism at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers, most recently over the July Fourth weekend.

A mural with paint spattered across it by vandals at the Alliance for the Arts, April 4, 2022. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, an unknown suspect or suspects vandalized several murals at the Alliance for the Arts, located at 10091 McGregor Blvd., by throwing paint on them in early April.

A mural depicting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyvat the Alliance for the Arts, with paint spattered across it by vandals, April 4, 2022. Credit: Fort Myers Police Department

Over the July Fourth weekend, an unknown suspect or suspects put up several political signs promoting conspiracy theories, which had to be taken down by staff.

FMPD is seeking information regarding this vandalism. There is no video of either incident, only photographs of the damaged murals and political signs. Information can be called into FMPD at (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

