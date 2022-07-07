Cape Coral police investigating armed robbery

CAPE CORAL
Cape Coral police are investigating an armed robbery on Thursday morning.
It happened at White Sands Arcade in the 2700 block of Del Prado Boulevard S. in Cape Coral.
According to police, two men wearing masks entered the store and held an employee at gunpoint. The two got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
No other information is known at this time.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.