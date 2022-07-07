7 suspects still wanted in Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Poisonous Fruit”

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four of the people who were on the run after their large drug operation at the end of June.

In total, 58 people have been arrested in what the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is calling “Operation Poisonous Fruit.”

The operation is a massive drug bust six months in the making. Drugs like meth and fentanyl are now off the streets as a result.

The sheriff’s office shot a video and shared it online to prove a point and send the message; don’t deal or do drugs in Charlotte County.

The takedown by the narcotics unit resulted in 1,000 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 80 grams of fentanyl being found.

CCSO says that is enough to kill 79,000 people.

“Our sheriff has made it very clear to you guys, if you deal in Charlotte County, we are coming for you,” said a deputy in the video released by the sheriff’s office.

Lieutenant Scott Clemens helped lead “Operation Poisonous Fruit.” The operations began six months ago, and Clemens said the name for the operation came from a small area where most of the streets are named after a fruit.

“With the amount of detectives we have. And the magnitude of this roundup. It’s astonishing what we did with putting these people in jail and the magnitude of the charges,” said Clemens.

Clemens and his team are not done. Seven people are still on the run and Clemens said they can’t run forever.

“These charges stem from simple possession, to sale and delivery, all the way to trafficking, which hold a minimum mandatory three to five years,” said Clemens.

If you have any information about the suspects who are still on the run, you can call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101 or Southwest Florida Crime Stopper at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

The following suspects were arrested in Operation Poisounus Fruit: