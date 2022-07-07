2 vehicle burglary suspects seen in a south Fort Myers Best Buy

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: July 7, 2022 10:16 AM EDT
Updated: July 7, 2022 10:28 AM EDT
Suspects in a vehicle burglary in Vanderbilt Beach, Friday, July 1, 2022. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
SOUTH FORT MYERS

Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of going to a south Fort Myers Best Buy to use credit cards stolen during a vehicle burglary in Vanderbilt Beach on Friday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man and the woman seen in security footage from the Best Buy at 5019 S. Cleveland Ave. are suspected of a vehicle burglary in Vanderbilt Beach. Numerous credit cards stolen from the vehicle were then used at that Best Buy.

If you recognize them, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477, submit a tip online or use the P3Tips mobile app.

