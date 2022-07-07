2 men accused of stealing money from machine in Iona casino arcade

Deputies are looking for two men accused of stealing a large amount of money from a gambling machine in an Iona casino arcade Wednesday night.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two men seen in security footage entered The Vegas Experience, located at 16120 San Carlos Blvd., at around 7:30 p.m. and played various gambling machines for several hours. Around 11:30 p.m., they were seen sitting at the “Monster King of Under Water” machine. They managed to discretely open the lockboxes and remove a significant amount of money before leaving.

Both men appear to be somewhere in their 30s or 40s. The subject seen wearing orange in the pictures walks with a heavy limp in his right leg.

If you can identify either suspect or both of them, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips received through Crime Stoppers are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be made online or on the P3 Tips mobile app.